MSNBC analyst Mara Gay claimed Tuesday that White Americans "tend to be very good at forgetting history" as she discussed the 1921 massacre of Black people in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The left-wing analyst and member of The New York Times editorial board failed to provide specific examples to support her claim as she argued that "the American experiment" is more complicated and less inclusive than people want to believe, and called for healing "through reparations or other means."