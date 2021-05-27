Montgomery County Begins Final Phase of Reopening Tomorrow at 6 a.m.

The City of Decatur is beginning to re-open its facilities and resume municipal activities in a phased approach. The city is tracking several COVID-related data points and trends and following CDC guidelines as it moves forward in providing COVID-safe activities and facilities. The re-opening plan will guide decisions to expand activities and facility access if the trends remain stable or improve. HVAC upgrades are underway in all city buildings to keep employees and visitors safe when the buildings open to the public at a future date.