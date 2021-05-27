Cancel
Public Health

Montgomery County Begins Final Phase of Reopening Tomorrow at 6 a.m.

By Patrick Herron
 7 days ago

Montgomery County Begins Final Phase of Reopening Tomorrow at 6 a.m. Rockville, Md., May 27, 2021—On Friday, May 28 at 6 a.m. Montgomery County will move to its final phase of reopening which eliminates all County COVID-19-related capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements for indoor and outdoor activities and businesses and requires County businesses and residents to follow any orders or directives from the State of Maryland.

