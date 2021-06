Working as a home schooling teacher for over 6 years now, the distances I have had to travel from my place to those of my students vary from time to time. Though most of those locations are near, the walks tend to last longer than expected. Today I woke up ready for a next day where online teaching comes first and home schooling second, and I was thrilled more for the latter. Why, you may ask? Because I have learned yet again the magic of walking and getting lost in a sea of thoughts with no real destination but with a clear sudden vision ahead, a vision that more often than not doesn't materialize but when it does, it feels like that trophy/achievement you once thought you would never earn.