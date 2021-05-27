Cancel
Diagnosing Mitochondrial Disorders Remains Challenging in the Omics Era

neurology.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleObjective We hypothesized that novel investigative pathways are needed to decrease diagnostic odysseys in pediatric mitochondrial disease and sought to determine the utility of clinical exome sequencing in a large cohort with suspected mitochondrial disease and to explore whether any of the traditional indicators of mitochondrial disease predict a confirmed genetic diagnosis.

ng.neurology.org
HealthNature.com

Genomic sequencing for the diagnosis of childhood mitochondrial disorders: a health economic evaluation

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. The diagnostic and clinical benefits of genomic sequencing are being increasingly demonstrated across multiple rare genetic conditions. Despite the expanding clinical literature, there is a significant paucity of health economics evidence to inform the prioritization and implementation of genomic sequencing. This study aims to evaluate whether genomic sequencing for pediatric-onset mitochondrial disorders (MDs) is cost-effective and cost-beneficial relative to conventional care from an Australian healthcare system perspective. Two independent and complementary health economic modeling approaches were used. Approach 1 used a decision tree to model the costs and outcomes associated with genomic sequencing and conventional care. Approach 2 used a discrete-event simulation to incorporate heterogeneity in the condition and clinical practice. Deterministic and probabilistic sensitivity analyses were performed. Genomic sequencing was less costly and more effective compared with conventional care, saving AU$1997 (Approach 1) to AU$8823 (Approach 2) per child tested, while leading to an additional 11 (Approach 1) to 14 (Approach 2) definitive diagnoses per 100 children tested. The mean monetary value of the incremental benefits of genomic sequencing was estimated at AU$5890 (95% CI: AU$5730−$6046). Implementation of genomic sequencing for MDs in Australia could translate to an annual cost-saving of up to AU$0.7 million. Genomic sequencing is cost-saving relative to traditional investigative approaches, while enabling more diagnoses to be made in a timely manner, offering substantial personal benefits to children and their families. Our findings support the prioritization of genomic sequencing for children with MDs.
MLSNature.com

Mitochondrial targeted meganuclease as a platform to eliminate mutant mtDNA in vivo

Diseases caused by heteroplasmic mitochondrial DNA mutations have no effective treatment or cure. In recent years, DNA editing enzymes were tested as tools to eliminate mutant mtDNA in heteroplasmic cells and tissues. Mitochondrial-targeted restriction endonucleases, ZFNs, and TALENs have been successful in shifting mtDNA heteroplasmy, but they all have drawbacks as gene therapy reagents, including: large size, heterodimeric nature, inability to distinguish single base changes, or low flexibility and effectiveness. Here we report the adaptation of a gene editing platform based on the I-CreI meganuclease known as ARCUS®. These mitochondrial-targeted meganucleases (mitoARCUS) have a relatively small size, are monomeric, and can recognize sequences differing by as little as one base pair. We show the development of a mitoARCUS specific for the mouse m.5024C>T mutation in the mt-tRNAAla gene and its delivery to mice intravenously using AAV9 as a vector. Liver and skeletal muscle show robust elimination of mutant mtDNA with concomitant restoration of mt-tRNAAla levels. We conclude that mitoARCUS is a potential powerful tool for the elimination of mutant mtDNA.
Why is it harder to diagnose disorders on non-white skin?

After finding unexplained dark marks on her skin which she couldn’t explain, BBC reporter Bree Johnson decided to investigate why it seems harder to diagnose skin conditions on non-white people. She speaks to Kanayo Dike-Oduah, who nearly died as a result of a rare skin disorder, and to Malone Mukwende,...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Berberine alleviates lipid metabolism disorders via inhibition of mitochondrial complex I in gut and liver.

Muyu Yu, Miriayi Alimujiang, Lili Hu, Fang Liu, Yuqian Bao, Jun Yin. This study is to investigate the relationship between berberine (BBR) and mitochondrial complex I in lipid metabolism. BBR reversed high-fat diet-induced obesity, hepatic steatosis, hyperlipidemia and insulin resistance in mice. Fatty acid consumption,β-oxidation and lipogenesis were attenuated in liver after BBR treatment which may be through reduction in SCD1, FABP1, CD36 and CPT1A. BBR promoted fecal lipid excretion, which may result from the reduction in intestinal CD36 and SCD1. Moreover, BBR inhibited mitochondrial complex I-dependent oxygen consumption and ATP synthesis of liver and gut, but no impact on activities of complex II, III and IV. BBR ameliorated mitochondrial swelling, facilitated mitochondrial fusion, and reduced mtDNA and citrate synthase activity. BBR decreased the abundance and diversity of gut microbiome. However, no change in metabolism of recipient mice was observed after fecal microbiota transplantation from BBR treated mice. In primary hepatocytes, BBR and AMPK activator A769662 normalized oleic acid-induced lipid deposition. Although both the agents activated AMPK, BBR decreased oxygen consumption whereasA769662 increased it. Collectively, these findings indicated that BBR repressed complex I in gut and liver and consequently inhibited lipid metabolism which led to alleviation of obesity and fatty liver. This process was independent of intestinal bacteria.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Measuring how patterns of gene expression change in children may help predict T1D progression

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease in which a misdirected immune system gradually destroys healthy pancreatic islet β cells, resulting in a lack of insulin. The exact cause of T1D remains unknown. However, β cell-reactive autoantibodies can be detected in circulating blood months to years before diagnosis, raising the possibility of intervening to stop or delay T1D before children develop the disease.
Ask Dr. Robertson 17: The Era of Personality Disorder Diagnosis

Place of Publication: Langley, British Columbia, Canada. Keywords: counselling psychology, Lloyd Hawkeye Robertson, psychology, self-esteem. Dr. Lloyd Hawkeye Robertson is a Registered Doctoral Psychologist with expertise in Counselling Psychology, Educational Psychology, and Human Resource Development. He earned qualifications in Social Work too. Duly note, he has five postsecondary degrees, of which 3 are undergraduate level. His research interests include memes as applied to self-knowledge, the evolution of religion and spirituality, the aboriginal self’s structure, residential school syndrome, prior learning recognition and assessment, and the treatment of attention deficit disorder and suicide ideation. In addition, he works in anxiety and trauma, addictions, and psycho-educational assessment, and relationship, family, and group counselling.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Thymoquinone reduces mitochondrial damage and death of cardiomyocytes induced by clozapine.

Asghar Ashrafi Hafez, Zhaleh Jamali, Saleh Khezri, Ahmad Salimi. The generation of a reactive nitrenium ion by microsomal/mitochondrial cytochrome P450 (CYPs) from clozapine (CLZ) has been suggested as the main cause of cardiotoxicity by this drug. Previous studies indicated that thymoquinone (TQ) as an active constituent of Nigella sativa has pharmacological effects such as antioxidant, reactive oxygen species (ROS) scavenger, and inhibitory effect on CYPs enzymes. Therefore, we hypothesized that TQ with these pharmacological effects can reduce CLZ-induced toxicity in isolated cardiomyocytes and mitochondria. Rat left ventricular cardiomyocytes and mitochondria were isolated by collagenase perfusion and differential centrifugation respectively. Then, isolated cardiomyocytes and mitochondria were pretreated with different concentrations of TQ (1, 5, and 10 μmol/l) for 30 min and then followed by exposure to CLZ (50 μmol/l) for 6 h. After 6 h of incubation, using biochemical evaluations and flow cytometric analysis, the parameters of cellular toxicity including cytotoxicity, the level of oxidized/reduced glutathione (GSH/GSSG), malondialdehyde(MDA), reactive oxygen species (ROS) formation, lysosomal membrane integrity, mitochondria membrane potential (ΔΨm) collapse, and mitochondrial toxicity including succinate dehydrogenase (SDH) activity and mitochondrial swelling were analyzed. We observed a significant toxicity in isolated cardiomyocytes and mitochondria after exposure with CLZ which was related to ROS formation, oxidative stress, GSH depletion, lysosomal and mitochondrial damages, and mitochondrial dysfunction and swelling, while TQ pretreatment reverted the above toxic effect of CLZ on isolated cardiomyocytes and mitochondria. Our results indicate that TQ prevents and reverses CLZ-induced cytotoxicity and mitochondrial damages in isolated cardiomyocytes and mitochondria, providing an experimental basis for clinical treatment on CLZ-induced cardiotoxicity.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Mitocytosis, a migrasome-mediated mitochondrial quality-control process

Damaged mitochondria need to be cleared to maintain the quality of the mitochondrial pool. Here, we report mitocytosis, a migrasome-mediated mitochondrial quality-control process. We found that, upon exposure to mild mitochondrial stresses, damaged mitochondria are transported into migrasomes and subsequently disposed of from migrating cells. Mechanistically, mitocytosis requires positioning of damaged mitochondria at the cell periphery, which occurs because damaged mitochondria avoid binding to inward motor proteins. Functionally, mitocytosis plays an important role in maintaining mitochondrial quality. Enhanced mitocytosis protects cells from mitochondrial stressor-induced loss of mitochondrial membrane potential (MMP) and mitochondrial respiration; conversely, blocking mitocytosis causes loss of MMP and mitochondrial respiration under normal conditions. Physiologically, we demonstrate that mitocytosis is required for maintaining MMP and viability in neutrophils in vivo. We propose that mitocytosis is an important mitochondrial quality-control process in migrating cells, which couples mitochondrial homeostasis with cell migration.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

LncRNA H19 governs mitophagy and restores mitochondrial respiration in the heart through Pink1/Parkin signaling during obesity

Maintaining proper mitochondrial respiratory function is crucial for alleviating cardiac metabolic disorders during obesity, and mitophagy is critically involved in this process. Long non-coding RNA H19 (H19) is crucial for metabolic regulation, but its roles in cardiac disorders, mitochondrial respiratory function, and mitophagy during obesity are largely unknown. In this study, palmitic acid (PA)-treated H9c2 cell and Lep−/− mice were used to investigate cardiac metabolic disorders in vitro and in vivo, respectively. The effects of H19 on metabolic disorders, mitochondrial respiratory function, and mitophagy were investigated. Moreover, the regulatory mechanisms of PA, H19, mitophagy, and respiratory function were examined. The models tested displayed a reduction in H19 expression, respiratory function and mitochondrial number and volume, while the expression of mitophagy- and Pink1/Parkin signaling-related proteins was upregulated, as indicated using quantitative real-time PCR, Seahorse mitochondrial stress test analyzer, transmission electron microscopy, fluorescence indicators and western blotting. Forced expression of H19 helped to the recoveries of respiratory capacity and mitochondrial number while inhibited the levels of mitophagy- and Pink1/Parkin signaling-related proteins. Pink1 knockdown also attenuated PA-induced mitophagy and increased respiratory capacity. Mechanistically, RNA pull-down, mass spectrometry, and RNA-binding protein immunoprecipitation assays showed that H19 could hinder the binding of eukaryotic translation initiation factor 4A, isoform 2 (eIF4A2) with Pink1 mRNA, thus inhibiting the translation of Pink1 and attenuation of mitophagy. PA significantly increased the methylation levels of the H19 promoter region by upregulation Dnmt3b methylase levels, thereby inhibiting H19 transcription. Collectively, these findings suggest that DNA methylation-mediated the downregulation of H19 expression plays a crucial role in cardiomyocyte or H9c2 cells metabolic disorders and induces cardiac respiratory dysfunction by promoting mitophagy. H19 inhibits excessive mitophagy by limiting Pink1 mRNA translation, thus alleviating this cardiac defect that occurs during obesity.
CancerNature.com

Anti-miR-518d-5p overcomes liver tumor cell death resistance through mitochondrial activity

Dysregulation of miRNAs is a hallmark of cancer, modulating oncogenes, tumor suppressors, and drug responsiveness. The multi-kinase inhibitor sorafenib is one of the first-line drugs for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), although the outcome for treated patients is heterogeneous. The identification of predictive biomarkers and targets of sorafenib efficacy are sorely needed. Thus, selected top upregulated miRNAs from the C19MC cluster were analyzed in different hepatoma cell lines compared to immortalized liver human cells, THLE-2 as control. MiR-518d-5p showed the most consistent upregulation among them. Thus, miR-518d-5p was measured in liver tumor/non-tumor samples of two distinct cohorts of HCC patients (n = 16 and n = 20, respectively). Circulating miR-518d-5p was measured in an independent cohort of HCC patients receiving sorafenib treatment (n = 100), where miR-518d-5p was analyzed in relation to treatment duration and patient’s overall survival. In vitro and in vivo studies were performed in human hepatoma BCLC3 and Huh7 cells to analyze the effect of miR-518d-5p inhibition/overexpression during the response to sorafenib. Compared with healthy individuals, miR-518d-5p levels were higher in hepatic and serum samples from HCC patients (n = 16) and in an additional cohort of tumor/non-tumor paired samples (n = 20). MiR-518d-5p, through the inhibition of c-Jun and its mitochondrial target PUMA, desensitized human hepatoma cells and mouse xenograft to sorafenib-induced apoptosis. Finally, serum miR-518d-5p was assessed in 100 patients with HCC of different etiologies and BCLC-stage treated with sorafenib. In BCLC-C patients, higher serum miR-518d-5p at diagnosis was associated with shorter sorafenib treatment duration and survival. Hence, hepatic miR-518d-5p modulates sorafenib resistance in HCC through inhibition of c-Jun/PUMA-induced apoptosis. Circulating miR-518d-5p emerges as a potential lack of response biomarker to sorafenib in BCLC-C HCC patients.
ScienceNature.com

Structural basis of complex formation between mitochondrial anion channel VDAC1 and Hexokinase-II

Complex formation between hexokinase-II (HKII) and the mitochondrial VDAC1 is crucial to cell growth and survival. We hypothesize that HKII first inserts into the outer membrane of mitochondria (OMM) and then interacts with VDAC1 on the cytosolic leaflet of OMM to form a binary complex. To systematically investigate this process, we devised a hybrid approach. First, we describe membrane binding of HKII with molecular dynamics (MD) simulations employing a membrane mimetic model with enhanced lipid diffusion capturing membrane insertion of its H-anchor. The insertion depth of the H-anchor was then used to derive positional restraints in subsequent millisecond-scale Brownian dynamics (BD) simulations to preserve the membrane-bound pose of HKII during the formation of the HKII/VDAC1 binary complex. Multiple BD-derived structural models for the complex were further refined and their structural stability probed with additional MD simulations, resulting in one stable complex. A major feature in the complex is the partial (not complete) blockade of VDAC1’s permeation pathway, a result supported by our comparative electrophysiological measurements of the channel in the presence and absence of HKII. We also show how VDAC1 phosphorylation disrupts HKII binding, a feature that is verified by our electrophysiology recordings and has implications in mitochondria-mediated cell death.
Caregiver Churn Remains Key Challenge for Home-Based Care Providers

Home-based care providers had plenty of COVID-19-related challenges to overcome, including personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages and cash-flow difficulties. Yet caregiver churn remains the top concern for many in-home care operators. It’s one of the greatest roadblocks to growth as well. The public health emergency has only compounded the staffing...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Improvement of oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction by β-caryophyllene.

Hammad Ullah, Alessandro Di Minno, Cristina Santarcangelo, Haroon Khan, Maria Daglia. Mitochondrial dysfunction results in a series of defective cellular events, including decreased adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production, enhanced reactive oxygen species (ROS) output, and altered proteastasis and cellular quality control. An enhanced output of ROS may damage mitochondrial components, such as mitochondrial DNA and elements of the electron transport chain, resulting in the loss of proper electrochemical gradient across the mitochondrial inner membrane and an ensuing shutdown of mitochondrial energy production. Neurons have an increased demand for ATP and oxygen, and thus are more prone to damage induced by mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondrial dysfunction, damaged electron transport chains, altered membrane permeability and Cahomeostasis, and impaired mitochondrial defense systems induced by oxidative stress, are pathological changes involved in neurodegenerative disorders. A growing body of evidence suggests that the use of antioxidants could stabilize mitochondria and thus may be suitable for preventing neuronal loss. Numerous natural products exhibit the potential to counter oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction; however, science is still looking for a breakthrough in the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.-caryophyllene is a bicyclic sesquiterpene, and an active principle of essential oils derived from a large number of spices and food plants. As a selective cannabinoid receptor 2 (CB2) agonist, several studies have reported it as possessing numerous pharmacological activities such as antibacterial (e.g.,), antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, analgesic (e.g., neuropathic pain), anti-neurodegenerative and anticancer properties. The present review mainly focuses on the potential of-caryophyllene in reducing oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction, and its possible links with neuroprotection.
Diseases & Treatmentsalsnewstoday.com

Newly Diagnosed: Treatment Strategies for ALS

While there is no cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) yet, there are therapeutic approaches that can help to ease symptoms and improve quality of life. Experimental treatments are also being explored that could prove beneficial for patients. Check out the information below to explore more about therapeutic strategies your doctor may recommend and what therapies are in the pipeline for potential future use.
Sciencearxiv.org

XOmiVAE: an interpretable deep learning model for cancer classification using high-dimensional omics data

Deep learning based approaches have proven promising to model omics data. However, one of the current limitations compared to statistical and traditional machine learning approaches is the lack of explainability, which not only reduces the reliability, but limits the potential for acquiring novel knowledge from unpicking the "black-box" models. Here we present XOmiVAE, a novel interpretable deep learning model for cancer classification using high-dimensional omics data. XOmiVAE is able to obtain contribution values of each gene and latent dimension for a specific prediction, and the correlation between genes and the latent dimensions. It is also revealed that XOmiVAE can explain both the supervised classification and the unsupervised clustering results from the deep learning network. To the best of our knowledge, XOmiVAE is one of the first activated-based deep learning interpretation method to explain novel clusters generated by variational autoencoders. The results generated by XOmiVAE were validated by both the biomedical knowledge and the performance of downstream tasks. XOmiVAE explanations of deep learning based cancer classification and clustering aligned with current domain knowledge including biological annotation and literature, which shows great potential for novel biomedical knowledge discovery from deep learning models. The top XOmiVAE selected genes and dimensions shown significant influence to the performance of cancer classification. Additionally, we offer important steps to consider when interpreting deep learning models for tumour classification. For instance, we demonstrate the importance of choosing background samples that makes biological sense and the limitations of connection weight based methods to explain latent dimensions.
HealthNews-Medical.net

FDA authorizes marketing of a device to help diagnose autism spectrum disorder

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized marketing of a device to help diagnose autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The Cognoa ASD Diagnosis Aid is a machine learning-based software intended to help health care providers diagnose ASD in children 18 months through 5 years of age who exhibit potential symptoms of the disorder.
Gender diversity in business is making strides, yet significant challenges remain according to a new YPO Survey

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Work ethic, ability to build relationships and passion are key drivers to becoming a business leader according to the new YPO, Financial Times and United Nations Women HeForShe Global Chief Executive Gender Equality research released today at the HeForShe Summit and fielded to uncover groundbreaking insights about the journey to the corner office.