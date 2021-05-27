Diagnosing Mitochondrial Disorders Remains Challenging in the Omics Era

Maintaining proper mitochondrial respiratory function is crucial for alleviating cardiac metabolic disorders during obesity, and mitophagy is critically involved in this process. Long non-coding RNA H19 (H19) is crucial for metabolic regulation, but its roles in cardiac disorders, mitochondrial respiratory function, and mitophagy during obesity are largely unknown. In this study, palmitic acid (PA)-treated H9c2 cell and Lep−/− mice were used to investigate cardiac metabolic disorders in vitro and in vivo, respectively. The effects of H19 on metabolic disorders, mitochondrial respiratory function, and mitophagy were investigated. Moreover, the regulatory mechanisms of PA, H19, mitophagy, and respiratory function were examined. The models tested displayed a reduction in H19 expression, respiratory function and mitochondrial number and volume, while the expression of mitophagy- and Pink1/Parkin signaling-related proteins was upregulated, as indicated using quantitative real-time PCR, Seahorse mitochondrial stress test analyzer, transmission electron microscopy, fluorescence indicators and western blotting. Forced expression of H19 helped to the recoveries of respiratory capacity and mitochondrial number while inhibited the levels of mitophagy- and Pink1/Parkin signaling-related proteins. Pink1 knockdown also attenuated PA-induced mitophagy and increased respiratory capacity. Mechanistically, RNA pull-down, mass spectrometry, and RNA-binding protein immunoprecipitation assays showed that H19 could hinder the binding of eukaryotic translation initiation factor 4A, isoform 2 (eIF4A2) with Pink1 mRNA, thus inhibiting the translation of Pink1 and attenuation of mitophagy. PA significantly increased the methylation levels of the H19 promoter region by upregulation Dnmt3b methylase levels, thereby inhibiting H19 transcription. Collectively, these findings suggest that DNA methylation-mediated the downregulation of H19 expression plays a crucial role in cardiomyocyte or H9c2 cells metabolic disorders and induces cardiac respiratory dysfunction by promoting mitophagy. H19 inhibits excessive mitophagy by limiting Pink1 mRNA translation, thus alleviating this cardiac defect that occurs during obesity.