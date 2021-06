Welcome to The Naval Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the sea services’ future. Another destroyer, please. The Navy is asking lawmakers for another destroyer worth $1.66 billion in their unfunded priorities list, USNI News reported. The 2022 budget proposal would buy just one, which under the multiyear contract with the shipbuilders would mean a $33 million penalty for the Navy. The Marine Corps’ list includes two types of anti-ship missiles at a cost of $153.8 million.