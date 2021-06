A significant change is taking place in the makeup of modern society -- an “agequake” in which the segment of the population that includes people 65 and older is growing at a faster rate than any other age group. This astonishing rate of change has imposed a number of strains on social resources. But it has also created some exciting new opportunities for traditional institutions, especially colleges and universities, to introduce bold new programs and projects that respond to the needs and interests of older Americans.