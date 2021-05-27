Cancel
Isle Of Palms, SC

Isle of Palms to host 32nd Annual Sand Sculpting Competition

By Bailey Wright
abcnews4.com
 7 days ago

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — The recreation department will hold its 32nd Annual Sand Sculpting Competition next weekend. The competition will be begin at 9 a.m. on June 5, on Front Beach. Competing is free, just register your team in advance online or visit the rec and register in...

abcnews4.com
Isle Of Palms, SC
Isle Of Palms, SC
Isle Of Palms, SC
