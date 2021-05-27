Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $13.02 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post $747.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $736.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $761.60 million. Valvoline reported sales of $516.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.