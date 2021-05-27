Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $13.02 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,072 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.