Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $13.02 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

By Emily Schoerning
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EAM Investors LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.36% of iCAD worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Jennison Associates LLC Has $81.33 Million Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $81,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Workday comprises 1.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $12.04 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stake Increased by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock makes up approximately 4.6% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $29,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,401 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Analysts Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.97 Million

Brokerages expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to post sales of $216.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.40 million and the highest is $220.60 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $238.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Keystone Financial Group Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Analysts Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Price Target at $27.07

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.07.
Analysts Set Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) PT at $59.65

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.65.
EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. James Investment...
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $747.48 Million

Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post $747.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $736.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $761.60 million. Valvoline reported sales of $516.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Brokerages Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will announce sales of $70.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $70.36 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aramark’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aramark in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.
Truist Securiti Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynga in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zynga’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “. NBTB stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79.
Analysts Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report sales of $1.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 million and the lowest is $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.