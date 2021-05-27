State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 29,130 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $16,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).