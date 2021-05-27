Cancel
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 29,130 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

By Anthony Bellafiore
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $142,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

