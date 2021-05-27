Cancel
Kenosha County, WI

Charged in attempted homicide, Kenosha man found not guilty due to mental illness

By Deneen Smith
Kenosha News.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChace Holst admitted Thursday that he tried to kill his housemate by cutting his throat with a razor, but because he was found to be incompetent at the time of the attack he will be committed to a treatment facility rather than prison. Holst, 31, was charged with attempted first-degree...

www.kenoshanews.com
Kenosha County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, WI
County
Kenosha County, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Person
Mary Wagner
