Sioux County, Iowa — This is graduation weekend for the seniors at Dordt University and Northwestern College, and many students are receiving their degrees. At Dordt University in Sioux Center, the commencement ceremony recognizing the class of 2021 graduates was on Friday, May 7. More than 360 students were listed in the commencement program, many of whom were present to walk across the auditorium stage to receive their diploma. Dr. David Mulder, professor of education, delivered the commencement speech.