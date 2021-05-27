Two CCPS students selected for 2021 Governor’s Scholars program
The Christian County Public Schools System is celebrating having two students named 2021 Governor's Scholars. According to a news release from CCPS Spokesperson John Rittenhouse, Christian County High School's Autumn Bell and Hopkinsville High School's Jada Poindexter have been named members of the Class of 2021 Governor's Scholars program. Approximately 1,700 applications were submitted from across the state by student looking to be accepted.