New Jersey Veterans Network – Dedicated To Helping Veterans And Their Families Live Better Lives

Memorial Day weekend is one of the most challenging for the New Jersey Veterans Network and its team of volunteers and mentors. This is a difficult time for many veterans because they reflect on their brothers and sisters that didn’t make it home. Every day our nation loses 22 veterans to suicide, and it seems that number isn’t coming down. If you are a veteran, or a family member, who is feeling alone, or are in need of assistance, we are here for you. Please reach out to us.