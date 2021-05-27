Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Geller Advisors LLC Buys 694 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 396.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc#Tesla Shares#Tsla#Tesla Analyst#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Investors#Trading Stock#Tesla Inc#Geller Advisors Llc#Justinvest Llc#Credit Suisse Group#Peg#Sec#Marketbeat Com#Tesla Daily#Mizuho#Cfo Zachary Kirkhorn#Tsla Stock#Company Stock#Investor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 24,249 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,249 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $64,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.36% of iCAD worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Innovative Portfolios LLC Purchases New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Innovative Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Bought by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.6% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rice Partnership LLC Sells 942 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

AMG National Trust Bank Sells 988 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,696 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Novare Capital Management LLC Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,636 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.13% of CareDx worth $75,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.