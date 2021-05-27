Geller Advisors LLC Buys 694 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)
Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 396.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com