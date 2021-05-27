Geller Advisors LLC Buys 694 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.