2021 Amazing Kids honoree Lizbeth Bucio-Perez of Cornelius is headed to George Fox and hopes med school follows.Lizbeth Bucio-Perez is a typical 18-year-old. She likes music, spending time outdoors and school — to an extent. But what in many ways separates her from the same people she rubs shoulders with in the hallways at Forest Grove High School is her understanding of who she wants to be and how she plans to get there. And she's not afraid of what it will take to make both happen. "I used to be really shy," Bucio-Perez said. "But through school and...