When compiling a short list of the world’s most successful and influential video games, Fortnite, Minecraft and perhaps Animal Crossing figure to come off in short order. It’s not until the fringe players start popping up that Roblox warrants inclusion. Not entirely just when you consider that its bonafides are eye-popping: 43 million daily active users, revenue growth north of 130 percent and premium brands, such as Gucci, actively cultivating a presence on the platform thanks to its metaverse complex. If that weren’t enough to rival the biggest games out there, the next potentially big phase is starting to come to fruition: more and more succesful creators are setting up their own creator studios specifically for Roblox, which in turn are accelerating the professionalization of the platform’s ecosystem. Today, OMR is placing these individual developments into their broader context.