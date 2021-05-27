MAI Capital Management Sells 8,684 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)
MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,290 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com