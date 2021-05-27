Cancel
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

By Emily Schoerning
Cover picture for the articleMarble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

