Chatham, NJ

Chatham Emergency Squad Welcomes New Cadet Class

Renna Media
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix High School Sophomores Join Ranks of All-Volunteer Squad. The Chatham Emergency Squad (CES) is proud to welcome its 19th Cadet Class. Joining CES after graduation in the spring are rising Chatham High School Juniors Molly Alperowitz, Jorah Burns, Shannon Carey, Bennett Marshall, Sarah Meyler and Ian Reardon. The new cadet class joins rising Senior cadets Kylie Finkelstein, Sophia Gagliardi, Mihir Rao, Risha Surana, Jack Tapper, Roma Welsh and the graduating class of 2021, Hayley Baumgartner, Sam Cooperman, Tanay Malla, Claire Silverstein, Amalie Srinivas, and Mary Kate Vowells.

