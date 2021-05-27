Achain Market Capitalization Achieves $10.61 Million (ACT)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Rally has a market capitalization of $103.80 million and $622,625.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rally has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.