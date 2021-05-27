PlayFuel (PLF) Price Down 19.9% This Week

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.