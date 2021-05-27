Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polk County, FL

Lawanna Audrey Hand Serdynski, 62

By Funeral home named below
Posted by 
LkldNow
LkldNow
 7 days ago

Lawanna Audrey Hand Serdynski, 62, passed away May 16, 2021. Lawanna was born in Winter Haven, Florida on March 20, 1959 to Aubrey and Lucille Hand. She worked for the Polk County School Board for over 20 years. In retirement she volunteered for over 10 years at Lakeland Highlands Baseball fields. Lawanna enjoyed boating and spending time on the beach. Her greatest joy though was being Mawmaw to her grandchildren. She cherished her time making brownies with the grandchildren, and supporting them in all of their activities.

www.lkldnow.com
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, FL
City
Winter Haven, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
Lakeland, FL
Obituaries
State
Florida State
City
Lakeland, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Sarah Winter#Grandchildren#Highland Park Church#Siblings#Goddaughter#Brownies#Joy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Gregory “Greg” Scott Cress, 58

Gregory “Greg” Scott Cress was a caring husband, father, son, friend, teacher, and coach. He left this world suddenly and stepped into eternity on May 26, 2021, at the age of 58 at his home in Lakeland, Florida. Greg was born to Larry and Joy Cress on February 6, 1963,...
Posted by
LkldNow

A Year Later, Has Lakeland Made Progress on Racial Justice?

One year ago, Lakeland learned it was far from immune to the racial tension simmering across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. On May 31, 2020, more than 1,000 took to Munn Park and downtown Lakeland to lend their...
Polk County, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Marian Lennis Carter-Rice, 57

Marian Lennis Carter-Rice was born November 11th, 1963 and died on May 18th in Polk County, Florida. She was the daughter of Marion Jackson Carter, Sr, and Mary Lennis Hankey Carter (nee Hankey). She is survived by an older brother, Marion Jackson Carter Jr, 58 and a younger brother, Martin Scott Carter, 55. A gifted special education teacher with an affinity for handicapped children, Lenn was a caring and beautiful person who went out of her way to make sure these children had the best education possible. A resident of Florida and Polk County most of her life, she will be remembered and loved by all those who knew her. All her family and friends send prayers that she is now at peace.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Mary Alice Jacobs, 81

Mary Alice Jacobs, 81, passed away on Saturday, 15 May 2021 at Lakeland Regional Hospital Hospice. Mary was born along with her twin sister, Judy Walter, on 29 June 1939, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to Robert and Margaret Stahl and has resided in Lakeland, Florida for the past 43 years . She was a Veteran of The U.S. Navy as a Medical Corpsman along with her twin sister, Judy. Mary and Judy were inseparable and were always fun to be with. Mary was a lifelong dedicated Registered Nurse who worked the night shift at LRMC in the Operating Room as The Head Nurse . She was always positive, loving, caring and giving. Over the years she has touched the lives of tens of thousands of patients.
Florida StatePosted by
LkldNow

Lake Wire Ceremony Marks Florida Emancipation Day

Florida Emancipation Day was celebrated in Lakeland Thursday with a ceremony at Lake Wire that included Buffalo Soldier re-enactors and a reading of Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation by Mayor Bill Mutz, News Channel 8 reports. Emancipation will be celebrated again next month with Lakeland’s annual Juneteenth observance June 19 at 3 p.m. at the Coleman-Bush Building.
The Ledger

CALLING ALL KIDS: LOTS OF HAPPENINGS

CONNECT WITH NATURE TAKE-HOME ACTIVITIES: Monday, May 17, Auburndale Public Library, 100 W. Bridgers Ave., Auburndale, free. All ages. Crafts, games and snacks. While supplies last. 863-965-5548. http://www.auburndalefl.com/library/, https://www.facebook.com/auburndalegov. STORYTIME AT HOME: Ages 2-5, checkout a themed Storytime Kit. Each kit includes three to five books, an activity guide, and...
Posted by
Lakeland Digest

Lakeland calendar: Events coming up

1. The Royal Treatment with Mulan; 2. Fresco's Bourbon Brunch Club featuring Whistle Pig Rye Whiskey; 3. Superhero Snacks with Black Widow!; 4. Alice in Wonderland Tea Party; 5. Just Dance Kids Showcase "The History of Dance";
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Grief Center for Kids to Return to Lakeland

The founders of a center for grief-stricken children say it’s time for a return to its Lakeland hometown – time to rebuild and renew the vision of a beloved friend who passed away but left them with a call to action. Bethany Center for Grieving Children, now in its 30th...
Polk County, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Celebrating a “Citrus Vacation”

Marina Barrientos, an 8th Grader from Davenport School of the Arts, was honored Wednesday for being the winner of Citrus Connection’s Art in Transit contest. Marina’s artwork, titled “Citrus Vacation,” is the winner and is now proudly displayed on the side of one of our buses for everyone to see.
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

MUSIC, PLAYS AND LOTS OF FOOD

PUPS & PINTS NIGHT: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Union Taproom, 245 W. Central Ave., Suite 102, Winter Haven. Free entry. Raffle. Sponsored by Union Taproom and Orchid Springs Animal Hospital. 863-268-4921. https://www.facebook.com/uniontaproom/. THURSDAY SQUARED FOOD TRUCK RALLY: 6 to 9 p.m. May 13, Historic Munn Park, downtown Lakeland. Free admission....
Lakeland, FLBay News 9

Lakeland child care center in need of funding, teachers

LAKELAND, Fla. — The pandemic hit the child care industry hard. In Lakeland, Karina Sloan was forced to temporarily shut down one of her centers because of the virus. Families were not coming. Now, her child care centers are back open, but Sloan has lost close to $50,000 trying to operate.
Osceola County, FLaroundosceola.com

It’s been quite a ride

Dec. 26, 2000. That was the date my journey began at the Osceola News-Gazette. But in a bittersweet announcement, I’m here to say that my journey is ending. After more than 20 years with the News-Gazette, today is my last day. I’m resigning for a new opportunity. I’ll be editor of several Polk Sun newspapers in Winter Haven, just a stone’s throw from my home. No more of a 60 to a 90-minute drive from Winter Haven to Kissimmee and back, even though I’ve done it for so often, it didn’t even feel so long.
Polk County, FLclick orlando

Polk County elementary school guidance counselor arrested on DUI charge

DAVENPORT, Fla. – A Polk County elementary school guidance counselor was arrested Wednesday night on DUI charges, sheriff’s officials said. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Rachael Tederous, a 45-year-old employee at Loughman Oaks Elementary School near Davenport, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge around 8:30 p.m. near U.S. Highway 27 and Legacy Park Boulevard.
The Ledger

Tenoroc Public Use Area to temporarily close

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will temporarily close Tenoroc Public Use Area to the public for construction to fix the entrance road that was previously damaged by storm water erosion and fixed on a short term basis last fall. The closure dates will be Monday, May 17, Friday,...
Polk County, FLThe Ledger

Timeline: Events that fueled Polk County's body camera debate

When Lakeland commissioners have gathered to discuss body cameras for the city's police department, they've often claimed the controversy is stirred by national events — like the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis — not local ones. The fatal shooting of Winter Haven resident Larry Jenkins, 52, by a Winter...
Winter Haven, FLThe Ledger

Things to do this weekend: The Ledger's entertainment calendar

TONY KNIGHT: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 6, Tanners Lakeside Restaurant & Bar, 1006 Lake Howard Drive SW, Winter Haven, free. 863-662-5948, http://tannerslakeside.com/ https://www.facebook.com/TannersLakeside/. CURT BEASLEY: 6 to 10 p.m. May 6, Old Man Frank's, 1005 S. Lake Howard Drive, Winter Haven, free. 863-294-9179. https://www.facebook.com/Franksonthelake/. THE LINE UP: w/Mickenzie Peisher...
The Ledger

How are body cameras working out in other Florida cities?

When 52-year-old Larry Jenkins was fatally shot by Winter Haven Police Sgt. Joshua Dentel outside his home last month, he was alone. It was dark. The area has no street lights. "The young man is dead, he can't speak," Bishop Willie Mincey, president of the Winter Haven NAACP chapter, said...