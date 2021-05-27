Lawanna Audrey Hand Serdynski, 62
Lawanna Audrey Hand Serdynski, 62, passed away May 16, 2021. Lawanna was born in Winter Haven, Florida on March 20, 1959 to Aubrey and Lucille Hand. She worked for the Polk County School Board for over 20 years. In retirement she volunteered for over 10 years at Lakeland Highlands Baseball fields. Lawanna enjoyed boating and spending time on the beach. Her greatest joy though was being Mawmaw to her grandchildren. She cherished her time making brownies with the grandchildren, and supporting them in all of their activities.www.lkldnow.com