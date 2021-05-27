Lawanna Audrey Hand Serdynski, 62

Marian Lennis Carter-Rice was born November 11th, 1963 and died on May 18th in Polk County, Florida. She was the daughter of Marion Jackson Carter, Sr, and Mary Lennis Hankey Carter (nee Hankey). She is survived by an older brother, Marion Jackson Carter Jr, 58 and a younger brother, Martin Scott Carter, 55. A gifted special education teacher with an affinity for handicapped children, Lenn was a caring and beautiful person who went out of her way to make sure these children had the best education possible. A resident of Florida and Polk County most of her life, she will be remembered and loved by all those who knew her. All her family and friends send prayers that she is now at peace.