Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Female student club empowers women to excel in IT field

hccs.edu
 13 days ago

Female student club empowers women to excel in IT fields. Machuria Johnson’s passionate journey in information technology has brought her full circle with her new role as program advisor for Houston Community College’s Women in Technology (WIT) Club. The professor teaching computer networking at HCC Southwest knows the challenges facing...

www.hccs.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excel#Rice University#Working Women#Women In Science#Community Participation#Develop Technology#Community Management#Women In Technology#Hcc Southwest#Conocophillips#Houston Police Department#Microsoft#Business Administration#The University Of Houston#The Wit Club#Wids Worldwide Conference#Datathon#Capital Idea Houston#Female Student Club#Female Participation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

High school students ride for mental health at Wellness on Wheels event

Rene Gonzalez stood in front of the pack of about 40 cyclists Saturday morning, feet in pedals, ready to lead a 12-mile ride across the East End. Gonzalez created Wellness on Wheels in 2020 to improve student mental health at Milby High School, where he works as student support manager for Communities in Schools, a non-profit that provides students mental health services, dropout prevention and other resources.
Houston, TXuhd.edu

President Blanchard Welcomed Faculty Views in Listening Tour

Three weeks into University of Houston-Downtown President Loren J. Blanchard’s Listening Tour, and two months into his taking office, he has kept his promise to listen and learn from the University Community. Having attended a series of meetings in April focusing on student thoughts, ideas and visions for the University, he has now sought out feedback from faculty.
Harris County, TXKaty Times

MET, Inc. works to help dads flourish

Marie Jones has been working with fathers in the Waller and Austin counties communities for the last three years to help them become better dads through MET, Inc.’s Fatherhood Program. The program offers dads with children up to 24 years old a chance to learn parenting, job and life skills.
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Houston, TXDaily Cougar Online

UH Ranked ‘Best Value College’ by The Princeton Review

The nearly 6,000 graduates who walked across the stage this spring at University of Houston commencement ceremonies can rest assured the degree they’ve earned is one of the best values in the nation, according to The Princeton Review. UH was recently ranked among the top 50 public “Best Value Colleges” for 2021 for stellar academics, affordable cost and strong career prospects for graduates.
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

Cy-Fair school notebook: 'Backpacks of Love' help students succeed

Cy-Fair ISD’s Families in Transition program — a program providing support and services to students identified as homeless — carried out a new initiative this spring called Backpacks of Love. “The Backpacks of Love project was designed to ensure that students in grades 3-12 were equipped with tools that enabled...
Houston, TXhoustonisd.org

50 Cent, HISD announce new student entrepreneur program

With a post on social media –complete with the Astrodome in the background and an Astros hat atop his head—50 Cent announced earlier this month that he was moving to Houston. The reason? His caption simply read “I’ll explain later.”. That reason, it turns out, was in part to support...
Houston, TXPosted by
KHOU

50 Cent bringing advanced business labs to 3 HISD high schools

HOUSTON — Houston has welcomed music icon 50 Cent with open arms, and now the accomplished rapper and businessman is returning the love with plans for more financial investments. According to Mayor Sylvester Turner, the rapper's charity organization G Unity Foundation and Houston United Group have partnered to found an...
Houston, TXhellowoodlands.com

Lone Star College awards record number of degrees and certifications

HOUSTON, TX – Lone Star College (LSC) awarded 9,295 students with a degree or certificate during spring 2021 commencement celebrations, representing a 5% increase from 2020. “This past year has presented students with unprecedented challenges,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the winter storm and the general disruptions in their lives, Lone Star College students were able to remain focused and accomplish something that will change their lives for the better.”
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Schools become mobile vaccination sites as providers target 12 to 15-year-olds

HOUSTON - Local COVID-19 vaccine providers are noting an uptick in demand. They attribute it to interest in getting 12-to-15-year-olds vaccinated since the FDA authorized the Pfizer vaccine for that age group on Monday. Vaccine providers are partnering with schools to host mobile vaccine clinics. Houston city leaders and educators...
Harris County, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Easter Seals Greater Houston Nears $1 Million Finish Line Thanks To Corporate Sponsors

Easter Seals Greater Houston, a leading nonprofit organization that services Veterans, service members, children and adults with disabilities and their families, celebrated the 10th year of its annual Walk With Me event to raise funds for families in Harris County and 13 surrounding counties who are in need of its life-changing services, including mental health and case management, which are especially critical during the current global pandemic.The agency has been offering help, hope and answers to people of all ages living with disabilities and their families for more than 70 years. Through therapy, training, education and support services, Easter Seals creates life-changing solutions so people living with disabilities can live, learn, work and play in our community. This year, the organization pivoted to a hybrid model and is eyeing a $1 million finish line which will help over 14,000 Houstonians access the services they need. Participants were able to choose their route and walk, roll or stroll the non-competitive 5K on April 24, 2021 at the Houston Zoo or in their own neighborhoods. The annual event was presented by Prosperity Bank, a longtime supporter of the organization and its mission. Prosperity has raised over $769,000 through corporate sponsorships and internal crowd-funding campaigns since 2015. Other top sponsors include Team Industrial Services, a proud supporter of the organization since 2014, Alvarez & Marsal, who have been involved with Easter Seals since 2019, and Quanta Services, a first-year supporter of the fundraiser. These sponsors make a difference one step at a time, committing to Walk With Me financially and going the extra mile to commit their time serving as event chairmen and members of the Executive Leadership Committee helping secure sponsorships and recruiting participants ensuring that Easter Seals Greater Houston can pursue its mission of providing life-changing services for Veterans, children and adults with all types of disabilities. Easter Seals is especially appreciative of its corporate sponsors who have taken on the challenge of raising critical funds for those in need during a difficult time. Easter Seals Greater Houston’s adaptation to the inclusive, hybrid event does not stop at Walk With Me: traditional medical, mental health and therapeutic deliveries have to change with the crisis and telehealth, for the most part, is proving to be the answer. The organization has continued to offer telehealth services for its therapy clients, whereby licensed therapists guide caregivers and clients through therapeutic exercises they would have performed in-person at Easter Seals Greater Houston’s unparalleled, specialized facilities or in the traditional home setting through Early Childhood Intervention. The agency is also using technology to provide mental health counseling, mentoring, group activities, case management and more to ensure that its clients have continuous access to the help they need. While the pandemic has dramatically upended life for people around the world, Easter Seals Greater Houston has found that keeping a hybrid approach is now more important than ever, as it allows the organization’s constituents the flexibility and inclusivity that they require. The hybrid event approach allowed more supporters to participate by meeting them where they are in terms of location and safety needs, some even participating from overseas. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 65% of Easter Seals families were living below the poverty line. Due to the recent winter storm in Houston, families are now battling additional barriers to receive the critical resources they need. Funds raised during Walk With Me allow Easter Seals to continue connecting its most vulnerable constituents to community resources and emergency funds so that they can begin the recovery process. Until May 31, supporters can continue donating to help the organization reach its $1 million, where $.91 of every dollar goes directly to its programming. Funds go toward, but are not limited to, providing service animals and mental health support to our veterans, as well as physical therapy and scholarships to medically fragile students at The Caroline School.The organization also announced a matching incentive for $140,000 of its goal through a grant made possible by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Special thanks to our 2021 Walk With Me Sponsors: Prosperity Bank, Alvarez & Marsal, Team Industrial Services, Quanta Services, Houston Methodist, Elise Hough, Hess, Locke Lord, Texas Children’s Hospital, Vince and Louise Foster, Retirement Center Management, Protiviti, Barbara and Arland Coleman, Complete Care Medical, Gina Curry, EPAM, Mary A. & Thomas F. Grasselli Endowment Foundation, Griffin Partners, Inc./Loop Central, Harper & Pearson Company, P.C., Higginbotham, Darri Ofczarzak, Revenew International, Seal Fast, Talos Energy, H-E-B, iHeart Radio, Kids Directory, Sabre Industries, Inc. and Bill Wolters.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

HCA expanding Level 2 trauma care to two more locations

In a Houston Chronicle story in 2016 by reporter Todd Ackerman, a doctor was quoted as saying, “Right now, in trauma care, where you live determines if you live.”. On April 12, 2021, while on his way home from work late Monday afternoon Levi Harris was in a single vehicle accident when the steering box and brakes on his truck failed and he struck a tree going 70 mph. Harris was cognizant enough to get himself out of the truck before collapsing on the lawn of the home where he struck the tree. He suffered major life-threatening injuries including a broken sternum in three places, a collapsed lung, a painful burn on his cheek and ear from the air bag, and a serious tear in one of the main arteries to his heart. His life was in the balance as he was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe Hospital’s Level II trauma center where he was immediately rushed into surgery. He survived the surgery and spent three days in the intensive care unit.