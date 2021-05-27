Cancel
Rosters set for tennis, golf competitions at AHSAA North-South All-Star Week

By AL.com Reports
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The tennis and golf rosters for the 2021 AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week have been announced by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association. The Class of 2022 rising seniors were selected by a coaches’ committee from nominations from AHSAA member schools. Jamie Lee, director of the AHSADCA,...

www.al.com
AL.com

AL.com

ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
