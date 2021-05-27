Cancel
Secure Pad Price Down 28.6% Over Last 7 Days (SEPA)

By Ed Jones
 7 days ago

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Secure Pad has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secure Pad has a market cap of $2.65 million and $139,705.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secure Pad coin can currently be bought for about $15.62 or 0.00040394 BTC on exchanges.

