Many homes in Downtown Area Affected By Floodwaters. On Saturday Afternoon City Of Madison Mayor Bob Courtney along with Madison Police Chief John Wallace and EMA Director Troy Morgan held a joint press conference to update citizens about the flooding that happen in the North Walnut, Moody Lane,Saddletree Lane area earlier this morning, Many homes were evacuated and many homes were damaged because of the floodwaters, because of this the Mayor issued a State of Emergency for the areas that were affected. Along with that the areas affected are currently under strict movement only essential personnel are only ones permitted along with residents of the area. Homeowners in this area MUST provide proper identification and must prove they live in the area. Also Chief Wallace stated looting will not be tolerated and you be arrested if you are found looting. The Salvation Army and Red Cross have been on site since early this morning. Salvation Army has set up a emergency shelter at its center on Main St in downtown Madison. Also if you need assistance with emergency dial 911, if you have a non-emergency please call 812-265-3347. City crews will be out picking up debris and it was announced that crews will have the transfer station open today and also again on Monday for individuals that need to get rid of water logged debris, City will be closed on Monday but officials will be in the office answering phones if anyone needs assistance. We will update this story has information becomes available.