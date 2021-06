For four seasons now, The Handmaid’s Tale has kept us watching even as it denied us the one plot point we so yearned for – the one that had to be delayed, presumably, because it would have upended the show’s very premise: June’s departure from Gilead.But even The Handmaid’s Tale could only hold off on that development for so long. And so, with “Vows”, we finally get what we’ve been waiting for.Of course, this is Gilead we’re talking about. Any impression of progress, any fleeting victory is just that: fleeting. The authoritarian regime has dismantled families, separated parents from their...