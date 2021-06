Madison Girls Golf took first place in the Madison Girls Invite yesterday, shooting a 401 between six girls. Ali Vacanti led the Bulldogs with an 87 and finishing third overall. Eleni Sims hit a 103, which was good enough for second for Madison, and Abby Palmquist and Olivia Flemming followed in third and fourth. The Bulldogs had four finishes in the top 12 individual results. Next up will be the Girls Varsity Invitational in Vermillion.