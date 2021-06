While a cyberattack on an East Coast pipeline company may seem distant to us in Lake County, it does give us a stark example of something that could happen here. Colonial Pipeline Co., which operates a 5,500-mile pipeline that delivers 45% of the gasoline and jet fuel supplied to the U.S. East Coast, said Friday that it had been the victim of a ransomware attack. The criminals get inside an organization's computer system and lock it up, or threaten to make confidential data public, demanding a ransom payment to allow the organization to use its computers again.