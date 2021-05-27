Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Why would we trust the government to conduct an investigation into origins of COVID-19? (Letters)

By Letters to the Editor
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I think it’s wonderful that the Biden Administration plans to have the intelligence community investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite being told repeatedly that this was a natural phenomenon, most likely originating from say, bats infecting animals sold at a Wuhan wet market, there are those of us who have wondered if this originated from experimentation at bioweapons labs, which by the way, is illegal.

www.masslive.com
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
40K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Saddam Hussein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Anthrax#Independent Research#Intelligence Community#Military Intelligence#Health Research#Market Intelligence#The Biden Administration#Homeland Security#Wuhan Lab#Origins#Involvement#Function Research#Conclusions#Assassination#Bioweapons Labs#Experimentation#Censorship#Outbreaks#Animals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsIola Register

Biden right to order review of COVID-19 ‘lab leak’ theory

We don’t yet know where the virus that causes COVID-19, the disease that’s killed nearly 600,000 Americans and 3.5 million globally, came from. SARS-CoV-2 may well have crossed over from a wild animal in an unsanitary wet market in or around Wuhan, China. Or it may have emerged from a lab in that city of 11 million where scientists were studying bat coronaviruses.
U.S. Politicsthephuketnews.com

China rails at Biden intelligence probe into virus origins

Washington is reviewing its diplomatic position with China on issues spanning trade, technological supremacy and rights, while it steps up efforts to hook Western democracies into a united diplomatic front against perceived Chinese aggression. The countries’ trade envoys have held “candid” phone talks on the progress of a deal plotted...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Biden promises to release US intelligence findings on COVID origins after their 90-day investigation into the Wuhan lab leak theory with lawmakers from both parties demanding transparency

President Joe Biden pledged to release the report on the origins of COVID-19 that he asked intelligence agencies to work on for the next 90 days. 'Yes, unless there's something I'm unaware of,' he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before departing for a trip to Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

China accuses US of ‘politicising’ Covid origins and says it is damaging investigations

China has accused the US of politicising the origins of Covid-19 and claimed it will not only make it hard to find the origins but give a free rein to the “political virus” seriously hampering international cooperation on the issue.The outburst follows US President Joe Biden’s announcement on Wednesday that he has asked the “intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyse information” about the origins of the Covid-19 virus, including whether it emerged from animals or from a laboratory accident. The first case of Covid-19 was reported from China before it spread across the world. Many...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Intel community 'aggressively' investigating COVID-19 origin

The U.S. intelligence community said it is examining "all available evidence" on the origin of COVID-19 and "aggressively" working to collect and analyze new information on the issue. "The U.S. Intelligence Community does not know exactly where, when, or how the COVID-19 virus was transmitted initially but has coalesced around...
Aerospace & Defensealbuquerqueexpress.com

US to Make Intelligence on COVID-19 Origins Public

The United States will share the results of a new deep-dive by its top intelligence agencies into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed millions of people across the globe. Before boarding Air Force One on Thursday for a visit to Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. President Joe Biden told...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

New York Times: Intelligence officials said to have untapped evidence on Covid-19 origins

President Joe Biden's instructions to the US intelligence community to redouble its efforts in investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic came on the heels of intelligence officials informing the White House that they possessed unreviewed evidence necessitating greater computer analysis that could potentially provide answers, The New York Times reported Thursday.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden State Department quietly shut down team probing COVID origin

The Biden State Department shut down an inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic that was investigating whether the virus stemmed from a leak out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Fox News has confirmed. CNN first reported that the Biden administration terminated the inquiry, which was being led...