Why would we trust the government to conduct an investigation into origins of COVID-19? (Letters)
I think it's wonderful that the Biden Administration plans to have the intelligence community investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite being told repeatedly that this was a natural phenomenon, most likely originating from say, bats infecting animals sold at a Wuhan wet market, there are those of us who have wondered if this originated from experimentation at bioweapons labs, which by the way, is illegal.