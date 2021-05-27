Why would we trust the government to conduct an investigation into origins of COVID-19? (Letters)

China has accused the US of politicising the origins of Covid-19 and claimed it will not only make it hard to find the origins but give a free rein to the “political virus” seriously hampering international cooperation on the issue.The outburst follows US President Joe Biden’s announcement on Wednesday that he has asked the “intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyse information” about the origins of the Covid-19 virus, including whether it emerged from animals or from a laboratory accident. The first case of Covid-19 was reported from China before it spread across the world. Many...