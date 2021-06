FRISCO, Texas -- It was the less ideal of the two options that faced the South Dakota State University football team after Sunday’s FCS national championship game. After their 10th game of a one-off spring season, either way, the Jackrabbits were scheduled to be back on the practice fields in early August and at Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 4 to open the traditional fall 2021 season. As of Monday, that was 109 days away.