Warning: spoilers ahead for Episode 15 of Grey's Anatomy Season 17 on ABC, called "Tradition." An era of Grey's Anatomy ended with "Tradition" thanks to the departure of Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery after 12 seasons. He was the last man standing next to Meredith from their class of residents ever since Alex unceremoniously left in Season 16, and the last remnant of the Mercy West invaders since Sarah Drew was written out as April Kepner in Season 14. The good news is that Grey's Anatomy didn't kill him off a la George and or Derek or DeLuca, and his departure went down on screen unlike the mess with Alex. The bad news? Well... he's gone now, and fans had a variety of reactions.