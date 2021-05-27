Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

India-US health partnership can fight global COVID-19

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington DC [US], May 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday emphasised that a stronger India-US health partnership can be a powerful force to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic as he met business leaders in Washington and discussed India's priorities and the importance of strengthening critical supply chains and collaboration for production of vaccines and therapeutics.

www.dallassun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cos#Global Affairs#Health Technology#Critical Infrastructure#United States#Investment#Ani#External Affairs#Indian Embassy#Uschamber#Business Roundtable#State#Serum Institute Of India#Covishield#Sii#Us India Business Council#Us Defence#Pentagon Press#Globaltaskforce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldBirmingham Star

US stands with India in fight against COVID-19: Envoy

New Delhi [India] May 22 (ANI): The United States stands with the people of Delhi and India in the fight against COVID-19, said US envoy Daniel B Smith. In a video conference meeting on Friday, Smith and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal deliberated on how the state of Delhi and the USA can work together to address the pandemic, along with inquiring about the health of the US embassy officials.
Worldpreciouskashmir.com

Jaishankar to meet Defence Secy Austin over evolving India-US partnership

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said he has a “big agenda” for India-US relation and would see to translate the fundamental converges between the two sides into actionable policies. Jaishankar in Washington is set to discuss a broad range of issues with key officials of the Joe...
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 167.3 million and India nears 27 million

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 167.3 million on Tuesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.47 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 33.1 million and deaths with 590,574, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans become vaccinated. The CDC's vaccine tracker is showing that 130.6 million people, or 39.3% of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, while 163.9 million, or 49.4% of the population, have had at least one vaccine dose. Two of the country's biggest school systems, in New York City and Los Angeles, said Monday they would resume in-person schooling in the fall. India is second worldwide with 26.9 million cases, and third with 307,321 deaths, although those numbers are understood to be greatly undercounted, given a shortage of tests. Brazil is third in cases with 16.1 million and second in deaths with 449,858. Mexico is fourth by fatalities with 221,695 and 2.4 million cases. The U.K. has 4.5 million cases and 127,986 deaths, the fifth-highest in the world and most of any country in Europe.
Public HealthPoker News

Natural8’s Help Fight Covid-19 in India Campaign

In the late first quarter of 2021, the world was taken by surprise by the exponentially increasing numbers of Covid-19 patients in India. From daily confirmed cases of less than 20,000 in February 2021, it suddenly went out of proportion, and by May 2021, the daily infected patients have reached over 300,000 daily, with the highest number of confirmed infected patients at over 400,000 in some days.
InternetWired

WhatsApp’s Fight With India Has Global Implications

WhatsApp is fighting for the privacy of citizens of the world’s largest democracy. This week, the Facebook-owned messaging platform sued the Indian government in a bid to challenge new IT rules that ask messaging apps to trace the “first originator” of a message. Doing so could require WhatsApp to weaken its end-to-end encryption, revealing the identities of senders and affecting the security of its 400 million-plus users in India—and possibly billions of others worldwide.
U.S. Politicsmilwaukeesun.com

US Health Secretary Calls For 2nd COVID-19 Origins Investigation

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Tuesday called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to conduct a second, more fully transparent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The WHO issued a joint statement with Chinese scientists in March after the agency led a...
Worldsamachar-news.com

EAM Jaishankar meets US NSA; discusses India-US partnership, Indo-Pacific, climate change

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during which they held wide-ranging discussions and agreed that people-to-people ties and shared values are the foundation of the US-India strategic partnership that is helping to end the pandemic, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific and providing global leadership on climate change.
Garfield County, COgarfield-county.com

Public Health issues COVID India variant update

COVID testing and gene sequencing have confirmed the B.1.617.2 India variant has now infected at least six people in Garfield County. This COVID-19 India variant has been circulating in neighboring Mesa County and took the life of a 10-19 year old, announced earlier this week. “It’s very concerning that we...
U.S. PoliticsHammond Daily Star

Can the US sustain international order?

We don’t often think that how the U.S. conducts itself at home has much impact on how we face the world, but it does. You’d be amazed at how closely people in countries all over the globe follow events here and count on the United States to lead the way.
Aerospace & Defensenewslivetv.com

India fighting Covid with all its might: PM Modi

New Delhi: Asserting that India is fighting COVID-19 with all its might, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to a number of people ranging from those engaged in transporting medical oxygen to lab technician, and said the country’s resolve to prevail over the virus is equal to the magnitude of the challenge it faces.
Public HealthBBC

The teenagers fighting India's deadly Covid crisis

This group of students in India are working to get Covid patients the help they need. The country has been battling a deadly second wave of the virus, leading to a severe shortage of resources such as hospital beds and oxygen cylinders. Suhani and Prabhpreet are part of a team...
Public Healththedallasnews.net

Jaishankar discuss India's fight against COVID-19

Washington DC [US], May 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday held a wide-ranging discussion on India's fight against COVID-19, US-India commercialstrategic ties, economic recovery and the broader geopolitics of the region with members of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in Washington. According to US-India Strategic...
Public HealthFinancial Times

Global investors bet that India’s brutal Covid-19 wave has peaked

Global investors are betting that the worst of India’s catastrophic second coronavirus wave has passed, helping to push the country’s stocks to record highs. The Nifty 50 index, which tracks India’s largest 50 companies, peaked this week and is up 9 per cent from its low in late April when Covid-19 infections were surging.
Public Healthcannonbeachgazette.com

Letter: To End COVID-19 Faster, US Must Share Excess Vaccines Globally

The COVID-19 outbreak in India is a humanitarian crisis with global implications. It’s also a powerful reminder that we won’t end this pandemic anywhere unless we end it everywhere. The world is facing a vaccine access crisis. While wealthy countries continue ramping up vaccinations, only 0.4% of COVID-19 vaccines globally...