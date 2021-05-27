India-US health partnership can fight global COVID-19

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 167.3 million on Tuesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.47 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 33.1 million and deaths with 590,574, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans become vaccinated. The CDC's vaccine tracker is showing that 130.6 million people, or 39.3% of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, while 163.9 million, or 49.4% of the population, have had at least one vaccine dose. Two of the country's biggest school systems, in New York City and Los Angeles, said Monday they would resume in-person schooling in the fall. India is second worldwide with 26.9 million cases, and third with 307,321 deaths, although those numbers are understood to be greatly undercounted, given a shortage of tests. Brazil is third in cases with 16.1 million and second in deaths with 449,858. Mexico is fourth by fatalities with 221,695 and 2.4 million cases. The U.K. has 4.5 million cases and 127,986 deaths, the fifth-highest in the world and most of any country in Europe.