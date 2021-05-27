Pelangio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Wall Street brokerages expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.