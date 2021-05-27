newsbreak-logo
Want to reduce your depression risk? Wake up an hour earlier

By Lisa Marshall Published:
CU Boulder News & Events
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaking up just one hour earlier could reduce a person’s risk of major depression by 23%, suggests a sweeping new genetic study published May 26 in the journal JAMA Psychiatry. The study of 840,000 people, by researchers at University of Colorado Boulder and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard,...

Boulder, CODaily Camera

Guest Opinion: Dr. Cliff Gronseth: Help and healing overseas with Boulder’s repurposed technology

Dear readers: We’ve been following Dr. Cliff Gronseth’s global humanitarian work through his nonprofit, Now You Are the Group’s Interest (NYAGI), for many years. In 2016 and 2017, NYAGI’s team of physicians and sonographers, along with high school and college students, visited Nepal to teach prenatal ultrasound techniques to skilled birth attendants. Students led the technology piece, teaching nurses how to use repurposed ipads and iphones. In 2019, the team traveled to Haiti, achieving similar goals. But in 2020, COVID put a stop to in-person teaching. Using the power of technology, NYAGI has been able to help nursing students in northern Nicaragua learn techniques to help babies breathe, and will be able to continue its work remotely in low-income countries, including in Tanzania this summer. But success depends on having the right technology — repurposed ipads and iphones — to teach the complexities of ultrasound (Are you hearing this Apple and Google?).