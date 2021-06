For the second time this 2021 spring baseball season, it took Higbee and Glasgow to play an extra frame to determine a winner Thursday. But when the stakes were set higher in playing for the Class 1 District 11 championship, the Yellowjackets prevailed as they were able to avenge its earlier loss by knocking off Higbee winning 10-8 in a nail-biting eight inning drama at Southern Boone High School's field in Ashland.