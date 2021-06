United Airlines has announced that they plan to buy 15 supersonic planes that can fly at 1,300mph and will be able to cut the time it takes to fly from New York to London in half, down to 3,5 hours. The company said the move “represents a leap forward in returning supersonic speeds to aviation”. The deal with Boom Supersonic, a company based in Denver, Colorado, involves the purchase of 15 “Overture” aircraft, with an option to possibly buy another 35 planes. The planes are expected to be rolled out in 2025, take flight in 2026, and start carrying...