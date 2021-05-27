Cancel
Financial Reports

Fanhua: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By Luther Turmelle
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) _ Fanhua Inc. (FANH) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $21.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Guangzhou, China-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. The insurance company posted revenue of $167.1 million in the period. Fanhua shares have risen 11% since the beginning of...

