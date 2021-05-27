Fanhua: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.