Bennington County, VT

Vermont Arts Exchange presents The Moose Junior Summer Tour

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVermont Arts Exchange (VAE) is happy to announce a special treat for the upcoming summer as it presents a series of traveling free concerts for all ages. The Art Bus, VAE’s “Mission in Motion,” hits the roads of Bennington County. The summer tour will feature “Moose Junior,” a collection of talented artists and musicians, bringing you classic and animated songs that your children will love and older folks will get up and dance to.

vtdigger.org
