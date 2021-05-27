Vermont Arts Exchange presents The Moose Junior Summer Tour
Vermont Arts Exchange (VAE) is happy to announce a special treat for the upcoming summer as it presents a series of traveling free concerts for all ages. The Art Bus, VAE’s “Mission in Motion,” hits the roads of Bennington County. The summer tour will feature “Moose Junior,” a collection of talented artists and musicians, bringing you classic and animated songs that your children will love and older folks will get up and dance to.vtdigger.org