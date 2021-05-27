Second Mainer arrested, accused of taking part in Capitol riot

Please join NRCM and Maine Audubon at 12:00 p.m. to celebrate the legacy of Rachel Carson on her birthday and learn about Maine’s threatened and endangered species. Carson’s work inspired the nation to act to protect imperiled species including the Bald Eagle, which has since made a remarkable recovery. Join us to learn about ongoing efforts to protect and restore imperiled Piping Plover and Canada lynx populations here in Maine and why action is needed in Washington, D.C. The event is free, but advance registration is required.