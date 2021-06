As one of the few 5G providers in the U.S., AT&T (NYSE:T) relies heavily on American Tower (NYSE:AMT). American Tower, which is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns about 43,000 properties in the U.S., helps to facilitate AT&T's 5G service. From the stockholder perspective, both companies have long served as dividend stalwarts that have drawn the attention of income investors. Now, the question for investors is: Which stock will likely serve them better?