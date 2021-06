After the year 2020 was, we all could use some laughs. It's a good thing we've got a funny guy coming to the area. Comedian Jo Koy is coming to Cedar Rapids! Koy is an American stand-up comedian who has been featured on Comedy Central and even has specials on Netflix. He'll be bringing the laughs to the Alliant Energy PowerHouse Arena in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, September 11. And guess what? We want to send you there!