Miro Explains His Biggest Mistake in WWE

During his recent podcast, Booker T commented on the possible dream match between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar:. “It’s definitely a match that’s just lurking. It’s like a cloud that’s hovering. It’s definitely a marquee match, and it’s definitely a match that’s WrestleMania-worthy. The reason I think it would really be good is because Brock Lesnar as a pro wrestler has really come into his own. He knows how to go out and work like a seasoned veteran and like he’s grizzled. Bobby Lashley has stepped up as far as his psychology, his aggressiveness, and just that raw edge that you see when the guy is doing his business. Together, I think that would be one of the best big man matches we’ve seen in the business just because both of those guys know how to work now at this level.”