Miro Explains His Biggest Mistake in WWE

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiro (formerly known in WWE as Rusev) is finally hitting his stride in AEW as the dominant TNT Champion. The Bulgarian arrived in AEW back in September after wallowing in WWE's midcard for several years, culminating in a widely-panned program involving Lana leaving him for Bobby Lashley and him getting pulled from TV before he could get his revenge. Miro spoke with The New York Post on Thursday and broke down the big reason why he wound up in so many questionable storylines in WWE — because he can't say no.

