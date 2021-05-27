Cancel
Foreign Policy

US Special Forces Could Help Taiwan Learn to Resist Chinese Invasion, DoD Nominee Says

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. special operators could help Taiwan bolster its defenses against a potential Chinese invasion, the nominee to oversee special operations told lawmakers Thursday. Christopher Maier, the nominee to be assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-intensity conflict, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the U.S. "should be considering strongly" an effort to help Taiwan strengthen its ability to conduct irregular warfare.

Josh Hawley
Related
MilitaryMilitary.com

US Paratroopers Accidentally Attack Civilian-Occupied Building in Europe

Members of the 173rd Airborne Brigade accidentally seized a civilian-occupied business in Bulgaria during a training event, U.S. Army officials said Tuesday. In May, paratroopers conducted a training exercise to simulate seizing an airfield in Cheshnegirovo, Bulgaria, according to a statement from U.S. Army Europe. During the event, soldiers entered and cleared multiple structures and bunkers across the airfield. However, troops also entered a Bulgarian engineering plant next to the airfield that was not in play, thinking it was part of the training area.
MilitaryBirmingham Star

US Military Says Afghan Pullout Nears Halfway Mark

WASHINGTON - The U.S. pullout from Afghanistan is speeding up, with military planners saying almost half of U.S. forces and equipment has been sent home or destroyed. U.S. Central Command Tuesday said the withdrawal is "between 30-44%" complete and that six facilities have now been turned over to Afghan security forces, with more bases likely to be handed over in the coming days and weeks.
MilitaryThe Hill

Army soldiers mistakenly raided Bulgarian olive oil factory during training drill

U.S. soldiers accidentally raided an olive oil factory in Bulgaria during a larger NATO exercise last month, U.S. Army Europe and Africa revealed Tuesday. During Exercise Swift Response 21 - a drill across Estonia, Bulgaria and Romania meant to deter Russian military aggression - soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade simulated seizing and securing the decommissioned Cheshnegirovo airfield in Bulgaria by entering and clearing bunkers and structures.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Russian military forming 20 new units to counter NATO

The Russian military on Tuesday said that it will form 20 new units to counter a growing threat from NATO, The Associated Press reported. An increased number of U.S. strategic bomber flights, the deployment of NATO warships and military drills by NATO allies were among the reasons Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu gave for the country's decision to beef up its military forces.
Aerospace & DefenseMilitary.com

Pentagon Eyes New Bombs for War With China, Not ISIS

The Air Force will buy fewer Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAMs; Hellfire missiles; and small-diameter bombs as it prepares to invest in state-of-the art, long-range weapons that are better-suited for operations in the Pacific, according to its fiscal 2022 budget request. The service has requested $161 million to buy...
Militarywsau.com

Russia to deploy military units near border in response to NATO – minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will deploy around 20 new military formations and units near its western borders by the end of the year in response to actions by the transatlantic NATO alliance, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday. “The actions of our Western colleagues are destroying the world’s security...
Militaryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan willing to provide US military bases

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 30 (ANI): Amid Islamabad's public rhetoric about providing no foreign boots on the ground, Pakistan moves ahead to give Pentagon the access to country's military bases as US troops withdraw from Afghanistan. Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had told media in Islamabad on May 11...
MilitaryAntiwar.com

Eisenhower Rejected Military Chiefs’ Demand for Nuclear War on China, Classified Account of ’58 Taiwan Strait Crisis Reveals

Reprinted from The Grayzone with the author’s permission. A previously censored account of the 1958 Taiwan Strait crisis that was sponsored by the Pentagon has been published in full by the leaker of the Pentagon Papers, Daniel Ellsberg. The report provides a hair-raising portrait of a reckless US military leadership relentlessly pressing President Dwight Eisenhower for the authority to carry out nuclear attacks on communist China.