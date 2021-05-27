US Special Forces Could Help Taiwan Learn to Resist Chinese Invasion, DoD Nominee Says
U.S. special operators could help Taiwan bolster its defenses against a potential Chinese invasion, the nominee to oversee special operations told lawmakers Thursday. Christopher Maier, the nominee to be assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-intensity conflict, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the U.S. "should be considering strongly" an effort to help Taiwan strengthen its ability to conduct irregular warfare.www.military.com