Danny Ainge reacts to Kyrie Irving's 'racism' comments: 'I never heard any of that,' from any Celtics player

The Brooklyn Nets will take their 2-0 series lead into Boston to face the Celtics Friday night in what will be a highly-anticipated matchup, as it will be Kyrie Irving's first time playing at TD Garden with fans since leaving the team in 2019. Ahead of that matchup, Irving said after the Nets' win in Game 2 that he hopes there's no "belligerence or racism going on" in his return in which he'll likely be booed by Celtics fans for spurning them two years ago.