WHO Chief decries ‘scandalous’ vaccine inequality where rich nations control ‘fate of the world’

By Common Dreams
johnmenadue.com
 3 days ago

“The pandemic is not over, and it will not be over until and unless transmission is controlled in every last country.”. A day after data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that nearly half of the adult population in the country has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the head of the World Health Organization on Monday sharply criticized the “scandalous inequity” of global vaccine access and said no single nation can assume it’s safe from the virus until all are.

