Climate Change and ‘The Australian’s’ Graham Lloyd
For years I have marvelled at the way The Australian’s Graham Lloyd has spun climate science research to boost scepticism about global warming and the need for action. Take a recent Lloyd’s piece ‘La Nina clue to sun’s power on climate’ (The Australian 8 April 2021) that reviews the findings of the much more prosaically labelled paper ‘Termination of Solar Cycles and Correlated Tropospheric Variability’ (Leamon, McIntosh and ‘Marsh: Earth and Science’ Volume 8, Issue 4 April 2021).johnmenadue.com