Video: Benzinga Cannabis Hour, Nasdaq Edition Ft. The Alkaline Water Company, Lexaria Bioscience

By Jose Rodrigo Safdiye
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Benzinga Cannabis Hour is a weekly show that focuses on the latest news and business trends in the cannabis industry. So, let's deep dive into the video to learn about cannabis stocks. Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for daily trade ideas. This week's Expert Guests:. Aaron Keay, Chairman, The Alkaline...

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
51K+
Post
4M+
Views
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
#Wter#Investor Relations#Lexx
