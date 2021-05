AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - Seven Republican Representatives have been removed from their committee appointments after walking into the State House without their masks on. The House of Representatives returned to the state house Monday, the same day masking was dropped in Maine. The session is nearing its end, and Rep. Johansen said his committee is done for the year. The bipartisan Legislative Council decided to maintain masks in shared spaces within the State House due to the close quarters and various members’ health conditions, but the requirement does not apply to partisan offices says Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau.