Boeing To Pay $17 Million In Penalties Over 737 MAX Production Issues

iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration has reached a $17 million settlement with Boeing over production issues with 737 NG and 737 Max planes built between 2015 and 2019. Boeing will have to pay the sum within 30 days and could face an additional $10 million in civil penalties if it fails to take corrective actions to solve the issues.

